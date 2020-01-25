Give Your Home a Makeover with Samsung Republic Day Offers, Get up to 15% Cashback

This Republic Day, Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics and mobile phone brand, today announced exclusive offers for its customers. These exciting offers, coupled with attractive finance schemes with up to 15% cash back, and easy EMIs with zero down payment will be valid till January 31, 2020.

Adding to the occasion, these offers further guarantee assured gifts on Samsung consumer durable products such as QLED TV, 4K UHD TV and Convection Microwave Oven coupled with attractive prices and finance offers on Side-by-Side Refrigerators, Frost Free Refrigerators, AddWash Washing Machines, Top Load Washing Machines, and Digital Inverter Air Conditioners, among others. Additionally, up to 15% cash back will be available with Axis Bank, Federal Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

During the offer period, consumers purchasing select models of Samsung QLED and 4K UHD TVs will get assured gifts such as Galaxy S10 (512GB) worth INR 76,900, Galaxy A50s (4GB) worth INR 19,999, Galaxy M30 6GB worth INR 16,999, Galaxy A10s 2GB worth INR 8,499 and Samsung U Flex Headphone worth INR 3,799. Along with assured gifts on TV models, consumers can also avail a 30-day free subscription for Zee5.

That’s not all, Samsung with its My Samsung My EMI service enables customer with an option to choose EMI and down payment as per their budget on select Televisions, Refrigerators and Washing Machines. With such unique offers and assured free gifts, consumers are set to upgrade to a better lifestyle.

Samsung is also providing Flexi EMI Offer allowing customers to avail flexible monthly instalment, basis the screen size they purchase, with 2 years Warranty (1+1 extended warranty on Panel) and Free 10 Year NO Screen Burn IN Warranty on select models purchased between till January 31, 2020.

Additionally, on purchase of select models of convection Microwave Oven, consumers will get a free Borosil kit on purchase of 28L & above Convection Microwave Ovens and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity. During this offer period, Samsung is also providing a 2-year warranty on select air conditioner models.

“Samsung believes in consumer centricity and that reflects in our meaningful innovations. Committed to bring unparalleled technology to our consumers, the unique offers and easy finance schemes during this period will enable consumers to liven up their homes with Samsung’s best in class products across its vast portfolio.” Said, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung’s Diverse Product Line-up:

Samsung QLED and 4K UHD Televisions: Samsung QLED and 4K UHD TVs break new ground for premium TVs and home entertainment, delivering beautiful design that is supported with the most advanced picture quality. The TVs allow the viewers to enjoy brighter and deeper colors. It also allows users to take voice control one step further with the new Bixby feature on One Remote Control.

Samsung Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators: The Side-by-Side Refrigerators and Frost Free Refrigerators cater to the diverse storage needs of Indian consumers. Samsung refrigerators are a blend of freshness, energy efficiency, even cooling and durability. They are the perfect solution to provide savings on electricity bills, retain uninterrupted cooling and freshness even during power cuts.

Samsung Eco Bubble and Top Load Washing Machines: Samsung Washing Machines, powered by Digital Inverter motors, consume less energy while producing minimal noise and vibration, when the washing machine is running. Samsung’s Eco Bubble technology uses a bubble generator to dissolve detergent into the water and then inject air, producing a rich soapy foam cushion. Some Samsung washing machines come with a powerful Hygiene Steam cycle that improves the cleaning quality of the wash. It releases steam from the bottom of the drum, so every item is thoroughly saturated. This removes engrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria and inactivates allergens.

Samsung Convection Microwave Ovens: Samsung has revolutionized Indian cooking with innovations in microwave ovens that have been made specifically for India. Consumers can now prepare Masala, Tadka and Sun-dry food, in addition to making Roti/Naan and Curd in the new Microwave range.

Samsung Digital inverter Air Conditioners: Samsung Air Conditioners have been designed carefully keeping in mind the consumers’ needs and expectations, which are faster cooling, less electricity consumption and uncompromised cooling even in hot summers. Convertible Mode, introduced this year, is Samsung’s another technology, which when activated allows consumers to save more energy when they are sitting alone in a room.

