Get to know weather forecast for today | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The temperature in the National Capital Delhi will hover between 16 and 34 degrees Celsius. It will have Mainly Clear sky.

In Mumbai, there will be generally cloudy sky with light rain. The minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum will be around 32 degrees.

Chennai will have generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle. The temperature will hover between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata will witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or Thunderstorm. The minimum and the maximum temperature in the metropolis will be 27 degrees and 36 degrees Celsius.

On to the North, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature will be 17 degrees Celsius in Jammu while the maximum will be around 34 degrees. The city will have mainly clear sky.

Srinagar and Ladakh will have mainly clear sky. The temperature in Srinagar will hover between five and 26 degrees Celsius. In Ladakh, the minimum temperature will be minus three degree Celsius and the maximum will be around 20 degrees.

Gilgit will experience mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The temperature will hover between eight and 24 degrees Celsius.

In Muzafarrabad, there will be mainly clear sky. The minimum temperature will be 10 and the maximum 33 degrees Celsius.

In Dehradun, the temperature will hover between 19 and 32 degrees Celsius. The city will have mainly clear sky.

In Chandigarh, there will be mainly clear sky. The minimum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum will be 34 degrees.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius while the maximum will be around 30 degrees. Rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening

In Ahmedabad, the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be 37 degrees Celsius. It will have Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning

Patna will have mainly clear sky. The minimum temperature in the city will be 25 degrees Celsius while the maximum will be around 34 degrees.

Guwahati will have Partly cloudy sky with haze. The minimum temperature in the city will be around 25 degrees Celsius while the maximum will be 36 degrees.