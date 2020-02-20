Germany: Nine people dead after gun attacks on shisha bars

Federal Prosecutors are treating the case in the city of Hanau as terrorism, with authorities saying indications point to an anti-foreigner motive. Some of those killed were believed to be of Turkish origin.

Police said that the 43-year-old suspect killed himself and was found dead at his home along with the body of his mother.

The Bild tabloid reports the suspect was a German citizen with a firearms license and that ammunition and gun magazines were found in his car.

The shootings took place yesterday and the first target was the Midnight shisha bar in the city centre of Hanau.