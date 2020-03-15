Germany closes cinemas & schools: Coronavirus

In Germany clubs, cinemas, theatres and concert halls have been closed in Berlin and Cologne in an efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Church and religious services are also banned till April 10. However Restaurants and pubs that serve food could remain open.

Museums, swimming pools and gyms will also close in the capital, which – like other German states – is shutting schools next week until the end of the Easter vacation.

There were 3,795 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, with eight deaths on Saturday.