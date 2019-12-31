General Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as Chief of Army Staff

Before taking charge as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff in September, Lt. Gen. Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Army, which takes care of India’s nearly Four-thousand-kilometre-long border with China.

In his 37 years of service, Lt. Gen. Naravane has served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

He has also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front.

He was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and had served as India’s defence attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.

Lt. Gen. Naravane was commissioned into the 7th battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980.