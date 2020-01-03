General Bipin Rawat proposes creation of Air Defence Command by June 30

After assuming charge as CDS, General Rawat held a meeting with important functionaries of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff on Wednesday.

He also directed that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by 30th of June this year.

He also set out priorities for execution of synergy by 30th June and 31st December this year. Some of the areas identified for jointness and synergy include creation of common logistics support pools in stations where two or more services have their presence.

Emphasizing collegiate system of functioning, General Rawat directed that all three services and Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time bound manner.

However, decisions will be taken to ensure optimization of resources.

Efforts will be made to cut out infructuous ceremonial activities, which are manpower intensive.

The Chief of the Defence Staff stressed that all must work towards accomplishing desired results and coming up with healthy views and ideas.