General Bipin Rawat appointed India’s first Chief of Defence Staff

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat who has been appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff of the country, paid floral tributes at National War Memorial. Later, General Rawat received his farewell Guard of Honour as the Army Chief at South Block.

General Rawat is the first officer to hold the post of Chief of Defence Staff, which was set up recently. General Rawat will act as the Principal Military Adviser to Defence Minister on all matters related to the Army, Navy and Air Force. The C.D.S will also head the Department of Military Affairs, to be created within the Ministry of Defence.

Addressing mediapersons, General Bipin Rawat said that today as he demit the office of Chief of Army staff, he conveyed his gratitude to the soldiers, rank and file of Indian Army who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances.

Speaking on the appointment of first CDS in the country, Defence Expert PK Sehgal said that Defence policy is an extension of foreign policy. Integration and synergy among defence policy, foreign policy and finance is important for India to emerge as a strong power.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu congratulated General Bipin Rawat on his appointment in a tweet Vice president said.

Many congratulations to General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as the first Chief of the Defence Staff #CDS of the country. I am sure that his stewardship will result in enhanced cooperation, synergy and improve interoperability among the armed forces.

Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of Sate has congratulated to General Bipin Rawat on his appointment as India’s first-ever Chief of Defence Staff. The position will help catalyze greater US-India ‘joint’ cooperation between our militaries.

Maldives Foreign Minister, while congratulating General Rawat, said that the Maldives-India Defence Partnership is very strong. In a tweet, he said “Heartiest congratulations to Gen Bipin Rawat on being appointed as the first Chief of the Defence Staff of India. It was a great honour receiving Gen Rawat in Male, a few months back. Maldives-India Defence Partnership is on a very strong footing.