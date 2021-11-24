Gautam Gems touches roof on securing order worth Rs 5 crore

Gautam Gems is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 12.04, up by 0.57 points or 4.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 11.47 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 11.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 12.04 and Rs. 11.47 respectively. So far 103981 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 65.15 on 02-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 8.27 on 31-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 12.04 and Rs. 10.36 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 12.12 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.67% and Non-Institutions held 44.33%.

Gautam Gems has secured order of Rs 5 crore. The company has received order from US and UK based companies. The order is for manufacturing of polished diamonds.

Gautam Gems has been principally incorporated as a Manufacturer & Trader of rough and polished diamonds.