Garment Mantra Lifestyle surges on executing order worth Rs 4.41 crore of COVID essential | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Garment Mantra Lifestyle is currently trading at Rs. 63.20, up by 1.05 points or 1.69% from its previous closing of Rs. 62.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 69.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 69.00 and Rs. 63.00 respectively. So far 36000 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘M’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 69.00 on 16-Oct-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 23.35 on 27-Oct-2019.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 69.00 and Rs. 61.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 63.44 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 49.14% and Non-Institutions held 50.86%.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle has successfully executed Rs 4.41 crore of the prestigious order from one of the large B2B platforms, which is specialized in engineering and varies other products and services.

The company has executed the order within 15 days of receiving the same and supplied requisite quality products, which shows the large potentials the Company possess. The Company has seen great demand from this segment. Moreover, the company is witnessing steady traction on both core operations as well as Covid essentials after this challenging time. The company is gradually resuming its normalized operations at the factory level with ease of restrictions and availability of labor.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle (formerly Junction Fabrics and Apparels) is engaged in the business of garment manufacturing and selling both Knitted Fabric as well as Garments. Its range of garment products covers all the age group segments such as kids wear, mens wear, ladies wear, boys & girls wear.