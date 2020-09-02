Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan empowering villagers with livelihood opportunities – Success stories of beneficiaries

The Garib Kalyan RojgarAbhiyaan (GKRA) has been launched to boost employment and livelihood opportunities for migrant workers returning to villages and similarly affected citizens in rural areas, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The Abhiyaan is taking action on mission mode to provide employment to migrant workers who have returned to their native villages of 6 states namely Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The Abhiyaan is now empowering villagers with livelihood opportunities in 116 districts of these states.

The Abhiyaan’s success so far can be seen as convergent efforts of 12 Ministries/Departments and State Governments, which are giving higher quantum of benefits to the migrant workers and rural communities. Two success stories of beneficiaries whose houses have been constructed under Garib Kalyan RojgarAbhiyaan are given here.

State :Odisha

Details of the beneficiary

Name:Sashi Barik

Village:Tebhadunguri; Gram Panchyat:Hirapur; Block:Loisingha; District: Balangir

During COVID-19, when the nation was under absolute lock down, Sashi Barik decided to construct her house, which was sanctioned under PMAY-G. The authorities put all the efforts to gather construction materials and manpower keeping the unexpected lockdown in mind. As a result, Sashi could complete the houses in all aspects within one month of receiving the first instalment.

“Now we are happily living in a cement concrete house. Thanks to Government for supporting the poor families like us to build a pucca house. Now I am the proud owner of this house,” says 80-year widow Sashi Barik, who was living in a dilapidated house in Tebhadunguri village of Hirapur Gram Panchyat under Loisingha Block in Balangir district.

Her son is a daily wage labourer. With his little earning, they are able to get two meals a day for the 5-member family. A pucca house was always a distant dream for them. But Government has supported them with financial assistance of Rs 130,000/- under rural housing scheme to build a pucca house. For early completion of house, Sashi will receive an incentive amount of Rs 20,000/- from the Government.

State :Jharkhand

Details of the beneficiary

Name:DulariMasomat

Village:Hurudag; Gram Panchyat: Base; Block:Katkamdag; District: Hazaribagh

SmtDulariMasomat’s husband died in the year 2008. She has three daughters. After the death of her husband, the entire responsibility of raising her daughters fell on her shoulders. She has been working as a daily wage labourer in order to take care of her family. Her house was in a dilapidated condition. In the year 2019-20, she got sanction for house construction under PMAY-G. Under GKRA, she has constructed her house with her own labour and is extremely happy. Expressing gratitude to the Government, she said that with the assistance from the Government she has also constructed a toilet and has got a cooking gas connection. Now she is able to provide better living conditions to her family.