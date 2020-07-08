Gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide killed by STF

Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police killed Amar Dubey, a close associate of absconding criminal Vikas Dubey in an encounter on Wednesday morning.

The gunbattle took place in Maudha area of Hamirpur district. Amar Dubey was also an accused in Kanpur killing case in which 8 policeman were martyred by Vikas dubey and his gang.



Many teams of state Police and STF have been formed to nab the main accused which is absconding. A reward of 2.5 lakh rupees has been announced by state government for providing any information about Vikas Dubey.