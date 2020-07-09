Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Police had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for the arrest of Vikas Dubey.

“Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that Vikas Dubey is in the state police’s custody in Ujjain. He further said that it is a big achievement for the Madhya Pradesh police. They were on high after the Kanpur incident.

Meanwhile, sources said Dubey reached the temple gate in the morning and purchased a Rs 250 ticket from a counter near the police post. When he went to a nearby shop to buy ‘prasad’ for the deity, the shop owner identified him and informed the police.

Lauding Ujjain police for arresting Vikas Dubey, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “Those who feel that after going to the Mahakal temple, their sins will be wiped out, they do not know about the Mahakal. Our government will not spare any criminals.”

Chouhan said he spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath after the gangster’s arrest. The MP police will hand over Dubey to Uttar Pradesh police.