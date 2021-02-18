Gang uproot ATM with 5L from Udaipur’s industrial area

Udaipur : Theft and break opening of automated teller machines are often heard of but in a shocking incident, unidentified men ‘plucked’ off an ATM having more than 5 lakh rupees inside, in the small hours of Sunday in Udaipur. The robbers uprooted and fled with the ATM of Union Bank, located on the main road at Madri Industrial Area. It is said that the miscreants tied a rope to the cash machine and the other end was hooked to the jeep waiting outside. The machine was pulled out easily when the vehicle moved and later the gang fled with it.

Additional SP Gopal Swaroop Mewara, DSP Rajiv Joshi and Pratapnagar CI Vivek Singh Rao alongwith special task force team went to take stock of the spot. The loot is said to have taken place between 1.30 to 2 am. The FSL team took specimens from the ATM kiosk while police collected footage from all the CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The incident has raised security concerns and a need for an overhaul of police patrolling arrangement.

According to sources, just in front of the ATM is a weigh bridge that works overnight as many trucks pass through the road. Also the area is densely populated with residential colonies nearby and hence, giving rise to the question of miscreants moving fearlessly even in such areas. One of the cameras has captured footage of the jeep which the robbers had used to carry away the machine. The jeep had stopped after moving some 100 meters and the men pushed it to some distance to get started again.

