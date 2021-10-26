Ganesh Housing Corporation touches roof on incorporating wholly-owned subsidiary

Ganesh Housing Corporation is locked its upper circuit limit at Rs. 201.45, up by 9.55 points or 4.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 191.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 191.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 201.45 and Rs. 189.00 respectively. So far 10199 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 229.90 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 23.80 on 03-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 213.30 and Rs. 189.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1041.24 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 56.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.97% and 42.49% respectively.

Ganesh Housing Corporation has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary company under the name and style of ‘Million Minds Techspace (MMTPL) on October 25, 2021. It is contemplated that MMTPL shall carry on the business relating to proposed SEZ Project of the Company and other related activities.

Please share this news







