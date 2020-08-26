Ganesh festival remains a low key affair in Gujarat due to Coronavirus pandemic

Ganesh festival celebrations in Gujarat take place with big pandals, large processions and loud musical orchestra. However, there is no public celebration this year due to COVID-19.

As the festival is celebrated every year with a different theme, this year the main theme is Lord Ganesha will finish the demon Coronavirus. Khodiyar Yuvak Mandal of Vadodara has made Ganesha idol that is killing Coronavirus with Trishul.

Ganesh Bal Yuvak Mandal of the city has dedicated the Ganesha festival theme to the front line Corona warriors. Another pandal in Manjalpur area of Vadodara has made a theme in which lord Ganesha is urging citizens to wear a face mask and follow social distancing.