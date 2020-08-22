Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated; President, VP, PM extend their greetings

The day marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is a symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

People place clay idols of Lord Ganesha in their home and worship them during the 10-day long festival. Ganesh Chaturthi is a major attraction in Maharashtra, where people celebrate it with great zeal.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Modi have greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi.

President Kovind said, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is an expression of people’s enthusiasm, joy and forbearance in taking every section of the society along on this occasion. He said, at present we are facing the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic. The President hoped and prayed that Lord Ganesha bless everyone to overcome this pandemic at the earliest possible and we all live a happy and healthy life. On this festival, he called upon people to pledge to strengthen mutual harmony, fraternity and unity among all citizens of the country.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, Lord Ganesha is revered as an embodiment of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. He said, people invoke Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings to remove obstacles in the path before they begin anything new. Mr Naidu said, though huge processions and gatherings are the hallmark of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, this year, people must strive to tone down the celebrations in view of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged fellow citizens to strictly adhere to COVID-19 physical distancing protocols and maintain good hygiene while celebrating the festival. The Vice President hoped that this Ganesh Chaturthi will bring peace, harmony and prosperity in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people at the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. In a tweet, PM Modi hoped that the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh will always be upon people and there will be joy and prosperity all over.