Ganesh Acharya shoots with Kainaat Arora for Title song of Comedy Horror Film Khalli Balli

Ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya shoots with Actress Kainaat Arora for comedy horror Hindi Film Khalli Balli at Angel Studio, Goregaon East .Title song Khalli Balli is sung by Altamash Faridi and Soumitra Dev Burman , written by Shabbir Ahmed and composed by Poonam . The film is produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra of One Entertainment Film Productions and Prachi movies . The film is written and directed by Manoj Sharma. Entire shooting of this Hindi film was done in Mumbai and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh . Dharmendra, Madhoo Shah, Rajniesh Duggal, Kainaat Arora, Rohan Mehra, Vijay Raaj, Rajpal Yadav, Hemant Pandey, Yasmeen Khan, Mini Bansal, Brijendra Kala, Asrani and Ekta Jain are the main cast of the film.

