Indian Embassy in China celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with fervor at a joyous event organized by Swami Vivekanand Cultural Centre. On the occasion of 151st birth anniversary of ‘Father of the Nation’, Ambassador Vikram Misri garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at popular Jintai park in Beijing which also houses Jintai Art Museum. Prasar Bharati Special Correspondent reports from Beijing that the statue of Mahatma was carved by China’s acclaimed sculptor and artist Yuan Xikun and installed at the park in 2005.

The sculptor and curator of the museum, Yuan Xikun, also gifted Ambassador a statue of Bapu on the occasion. Remembering Mahatma Gandhi at a function at Indian Embassy, Ambassador Misri said Mahatma’s thoughts will remain relevant as long as violence, injustice and strife remains in this world. He said, Gandhi ji believed in power of argument rather than argument of power and that ‘just ends’ must be achieved through ‘just means’. Paying homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, he said, our Jawans and our kisans are the most important ones today.

Indian community gave various cultural performances including Bapu’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jana to’ and ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’. One of the highlights of the event was ‘Gandhi Katha’ by renowned Gandhian scholar Dr. Shobhana Radhakrishna who also recalled role of Kasturba Gandhi in making Mohan a ‘Mahatma’. She said that despite the fact that Gandhi ji never visited China, he is highly respected in China. Chinese youth has great interest in Gandhian literature available in chinese language.

Govt of India has been organizing various events celebrating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi for last two years. United Nations declared 2nd October – the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi as ‘International Day of Non-Violence’ on 15th June 2007 by passing a resolution to urge the world community to imbibe the thoughts of Peace and Non-Violence.

Reports: Anshuman Mishra