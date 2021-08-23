[Galaxy Z Series Tech Talk] Samsung’s Latest Foldables Offer Users Peace of Mind With Durability Upgrades and Water Resistance

Our phones are among our most prized and well-used possessions, so clumsy moments involving them can be anxiety inducing. But now, thanks to major durability upgrades to the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, users no longer need to sweat those little accidents.

Whether you’re filming a dance for social media or catching up on the latest news during your commute, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G are built to withstand the sudden surprises. Lighter and stronger, they are built with Samsung Electronics’ Armor aluminum, the strongest aluminum used in modern smartphones.

In addition to being more durable, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G are the world’s first water-resistant foldables. Samsung’s engineers put painstaking effort into bringing IPX8 water resistance to the Galaxy Z Series for the first time ever, marking the beginning of a new era for foldable devices.

Check out the video below to learn more about how Samsung engineers added durability to the Galaxy Z Series and established the first water-resistant foldables.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please share this news







