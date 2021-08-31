[Galaxy Z Series Tech Talk] Samsung Brings Industry-leading Partners Into the Foldable for the Ultimate Smartphone Experience

Unfolding your favorite apps just got even better. Merging cutting-edge app optimizations with foldable form factors, Samsung Electronics has worked with industry leading partners to take the foldable experience further on the Galaxy Z Series.

To ensure that your favorite apps have been optimized for the unique foldable form factors of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung has expanded its partnership with companies including Google and Microsoft to deliver the ultimate foldable experience.

From apps that work seamlessly as you switch from the Cover Screen to the Main Screen to powerful multitasking features, you’ll get the most optimized experiences yet with the latest Galaxy Z Series.

Check out the video below to learn more about how Samsung’s partnerships are optimizing the foldable experience.

