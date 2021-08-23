[Galaxy Z Series Tech Talk] How Samsung Created Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s Game-Changing Productivity Experience

There is a lot to love about Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. Not only does the device take Samsung Electonics’ foldable innovations to the next level, but it also introduces new technology to the category-defining series.

Featuring Samsung’s Under display camera technology, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G lets you fully immerse yourself into your favorite games and movies with no distractions on the Main Screen. But that’s not all. For the first time ever on a foldable smartphone, you can now write down your idea or draw sketches with the S Pen. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G provides everything you need to stay productive and let your creativity run wild.

Check out the video below to learn more about the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the S Pen.

