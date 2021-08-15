[Galaxy Z Series Tech Talk] How Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s Unique Design Blends Fashion With Technology

Mobile technology has given us new ways to express ourselves. Just like our favorite clothes and accessories, the way we decorate and personalize our smartphones helps us tell the world who we are.

Featuring a chic, stylish design, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a device that is perfect for those who want to stand out from the crowd and express their individuality. From its unique color options to its refined finish, every aspect of the smartphone is crafted to match the taste of fashion-forward users. Together with a redesigned Cover Screen that’s both sleek looking and offers more usability, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G gives everyone multiple ways to create a mobile experience that’s truly their own.

Check out the video below to learn more about Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s amazing design.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Please share this news







