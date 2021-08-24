[Galaxy Z Series Tech Talk] Customizable and Convenient, Samsung’s Foldable UX Gets a Fresh Face for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Whether you’re looking for a device that fits your style or productivity features that can keep up with your workflow, Samsung Electronics is putting customizability and convenience in your pocket with the latest Galaxy Z Series. Redefining the user experience of foldables once again, Samsung has created unique features for both Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G that play to the advantages of each device.

Style meets function in Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, with a larger, more customizable Cover Screen so that you can match your phone to your personal style. For productivity, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G gets a big boost with optimizations for its Main Screen, including an improved Multi-Active Window and new Taskbar that makes managing your day a breeze.

Check out the video below to learn more about how Samsung is evolving the foldable experience with Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please share this news







