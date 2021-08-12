Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic: Reshaping the Smartwatch Experience

Samsung Electronics today announced the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic — marking a new era for smartwatch innovation. They are the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS Powered by Samsung, built jointly with Google , and are equipped with One UI Watch, Samsung’s most intuitive user interface yet. The Galaxy Watch4 series is bolstered with advanced hardware performance and delivers a more seamless and connected user experience than ever before. These new devices have been completely redesigned to provide consumers with the best tools to manage their wellness.

“We have seen an incredible amount of growth for the Galaxy Watch series as consumers have discovered the health benefits and convenience of wearables,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “We understand the path to wellness is different for everyone, so we built a robust suite of health and wellness features to give people a deeper and more helpful understanding of their overall fitness.”

Samsung’s Most Advanced Suite of Health and Wellness Features

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s groundbreaking BioActive Sensor, which boasts a smaller and more compact design that doesn’t detract from measurement accuracy. This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis — so users can monitor their blood pressure,12 detect an AFib irregular heartbeat,32 measure their blood oxygen level,4 and, for the first time, calculate their body composition.5 Our all-new Body Composition measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage. Now, you can easily check your body composition from your wrist with just two fingers. In about 15 seconds, your watch’s sensor will capture 2,400 data points.

These smartwatches come packed with an array of wellness features to track your daily activities and stay motivated to be your best. Choose from a wide range of guided workouts, enjoy Group Challenges with your friends and family, or set up a home gym by connecting your Galaxy Watch4 to your compatible Samsung Smart TV, where calorie counts and heart rate metrics appear on screen for easier tracking.6 And when you’re ready to rest, the Galaxy Watch4 series offers our most complete picture of your sleep patterns yet7with greater detail than before. Your compatible smartphone detects the sounds of your snores,8 while your smartwatch measures your blood oxygen level when you sleep4 Together with advanced Sleep Scores, you can learn more about your sleep patterns to get better rest.

The Ultimate Mobile Experience, With One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung

Simplicity, ease, and efficiency are hallmarks of the Galaxy smartwatch platform—and with Samsung’s brand-new One UI Watch, and Wear OS Powered by Samsung, we’ve made the smartwatch and Galaxy experience even more seamless. With One UI Watch, compatible apps are automatically installed on your watch when downloaded on your phone,9 and your important settings – like do not disturb hours and blocked callers – are synced instantly. Auto Switch10 ensures your earbuds can toggle audio between your phone and watch, depending on usage. You can also effortlessly control your mobile experience with Bixby voice,11 bezel and Gesture Controls. Move your forearm up and down twice to receive calls and rotate your wrist twice to reject them — or to dismiss notifications and alarms.

Galaxy Watch4 series is also the first generation of smartwatches to feature Wear OS Powered by Samsung —a new platform that elevates every aspect of the smartwatch experience. Built by Samsung and Google, this cutting-edge platform lets you tap into an expansive ecosystem right from your wrist – with popular Google apps12 like Google Maps, and beloved Galaxy services,11 like Samsung Pay, SmartThings and Bixby. The new platform also includes support for leading third-party apps,12 like adidas Running, Calm, Strava, and Spotify available from Google Play. Along with our advanced hardware and even more intuitive user interface, you can enjoy smooth and convenient integrated experiences with your Galaxy Watch4. For example, our enhanced built-in compass works in tandem with Google Maps to make it easy to explore a new area.

Bringing Powerful Performance Directly to Your Wrist

This incredible experience is backed by serious hardware upgrades including the enhanced processor, richer displays, and expanded memory. Galaxy Watch4 series boasts the first 5nm processor in a Galaxy Watch – with 20% faster CPU and 50% more RAM, and a GPU 10 times faster than the previous generation. That means scrolling and multitasking on Galaxy Watch4 series is smooth and effortless. We also upped the resolution on the display, up to 450 x 450 pixels,13 so visuals are crisper and more distinctive. And with an impressive 16GB of memory, you’ll have enough storage to download and store your favorite apps, music, and photos – with the confidence they’re secure, thanks to Samsung’s Knox security platform.

Samsung’ leadership in eSIM technology enables users to enjoy the freedom of being able to leave their phone behind, knowing their smartwatch will automatically sync up and fill the gap.14 We also know a reliable battery is essential to smartwatch. You can have up to 40 hours15 of battery life, more than enough to keep a charge on an overnight camping trip – even as it supports the faster processor, higher resolution display, expanded memory and more sophisticated health features. And when you need more juice quickly, 30 minutes of charging provides up to 10 hours of battery.

Pricing and Availability16

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are available for pre-order in select markets starting on August 11, with retail availability starting August 27. Both watches showcase a sleek, iconic silhouette, with thinner cases than previous generations—and a variety of straps17 and customizable watch faces, so your watch is uniquely you.

Galaxy Watch4 – our modern, minimalist option designed for versatile all-day use – will come in 40mm and 44mm, starting at $249.99 for Bluetooth versions and $299.99 for LTE models. At launch, the 40mm variant will be available in Black, Silver and Pink Gold, while the 44mm variant will be offered in Black, Silver and a sophisticated Green.

For those looking for a premium, timeless smartwatch design with our fan-favorite rotating bezel, Galaxy Watch4 Classic will start at $349.99 for Bluetooth versions and $399.99 for LTE models and will be available in 42mm and 46mm variants in Black and Silver.

A special rhodium-plated Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne limited edition will be available in late September.

To learn more about Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, please visit:

Galaxy Watch4: www.samsung.com/galaxy-watch4

Galaxy Watch4 Classic: www.samsung.com/galaxy-watch4-classic

Galaxy Watch4 & Galaxy Watch4 Classic Product Specifications

Galaxy Watch4 Galaxy Watch4 Classic Color – 44mm: Black, Green, Silver – 40mm: Black, Pink Gold, Silver – 46mm: Black, Silver – 42mm: Black, Silver Dimensions 19

& Weight11 Aluminum case – 44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm, 30.3g – 40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm, 25.9g Stainless steel case – 46mm: 45.5 x 45.5 x 11.0mm, 52g – 42mm: 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2mm, 46.5g Display – 44mm : 1.4″ (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+– 40mm: 1.2″ (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+ – 46mm : 1.4″ (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® with Glass DX– 42mm: 1.2″ (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® with Glass DX Processor Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz (5nm Processor) Memory 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage Battery 44mm/46mm: 361mAh, 40mm/42mm: 247mAh (typical) WPC-based wireless charging OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung20 UI One UI Watch 3 Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE,21 Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Compatibility Android 6.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of RAM22

