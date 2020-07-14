Galaxy A51 and A71 Users Can Now Enjoy Leading Galaxy S20 Features Thanks to the Latest Software Update

Samsung has released a new software update bringing a range of leading Galaxy S20 features to the Galaxy A series. Galaxy A51 and A71 device users will now be able to harness some of the Galaxy S20 series’ powerful innovations, designed to make the way we capture, connect and share more dynamic than ever before.

Change the Way You Capture

The Galaxy S20 has a camera packed with innovative features for a more professional shooting experience. Galaxy A51 and A71 users can now capture their memories exactly as they happen with such leading S20 features as Single Take.

Single Take takes the burden of choosing a camera mode out of your hands by recording with several camera modes simultaneously. Just by tapping record with the Single Take feature, users can capture up to ten seconds of footage with a wide range of capture modes, including Boomerang, Smart Crop, video and AI filter. Users can then revisit the clips in the Gallery app and choose which capture style they like the best.

Galaxy A51 and A71 users can now also enjoy several Pro Mode functionalities from the Galaxy S20, including Manual Focus and Shutter Speed control. These features give users more control when capturing photos and videos so they can have total command over their shooting experiences.

Users can get creative when capturing after sunset with Night Hyperlapse, and enjoy more personalization with features like My Filters, which lets users create their own personal image filters using existing images in their camera roll.

Share Seamlessly

The software update brings with it two convenient ways – available originally on the Galaxy S20 series – for users to share media with each other. Quick Share and Music Share make it easier than ever before to stay connected and instantaneously share pictures, videos and music.

When viewing media in the Gallery and looking to share it with friends, users can now harness the Quick Share option to see immediately which users are nearby. Just by tapping the icon, users can then select one or more friends to seamlessly share their media with.

Music Share lets friends connect to a user’s Bluetooth speaker directly via the user’s smartphone. By swiping down on the Quick Panel and tapping on the Music Share icon, users can easily activate or deactivate this innovative feature to instantly enjoy good music with their friends. Users can also head to Settings > Connections > Bluetooth > Advanced to toggle Music Share on or off.

Let Your Device Do the Work

Galaxy A51 and A71 users are already able to do more of what they love with their smartphones, but this update brings even more Keyboard and Gallery functionalities to users that are designed to make their day-to-day interactions with their smartphones as convenient as possible.

When typing in the search bar in the app tray, accessible with just a simple swipe up on the home screen, users will now be presented with a range of predicted Apps, Settings, Quick Panel and Contacts search results before they even finish typing their query, and can then explore even more results by hitting the ‘See more results’ button. Enhanced keyboard functionalities also give users more freedom when typing; users can now translate text directly from the keyboard tray and easily undo and redo their most recent keyboard action with an intuitive swipe left or right with two fingers on the keyboard.

With the Clean View feature, the Gallery will group up to 100 images shot consecutively into one bundle for easy viewing – users can choose their favorite to serve as the group’s thumbnail – and an organized Gallery. Quick Crop lets users trim their photos right from the media viewing screen. When zooming in on an image with two fingers, the icon will appear on the left hand side of the screen for users to instantly save the edited picture to their Gallery.

Updates such as these, bringing flagship features to Galaxy A devices, are part of Samsung’s ongoing efforts to provide all users with the the best smartphone experiences. Samsung will continue to provide Galaxy A users with all the leading functionalities and features they need to make the most of their mobile devices and capture the world just as they see it.