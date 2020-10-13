Gadkari to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 8 NH projects in Kerala

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 8 National Highway projects in Kerala tomorrow. The event will be attended by the Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Shri Pinarai Vijayan and Union MoSs Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh and Shri V Muraleedharan, Ministers from the State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State.
Details of the projects:
Inauguration: Kazhakoottam to Mukkola, 27 km, Rs 1,121 Crore.
Foundation Stone Laying:
|Sr. No
|Name of Project
|Length
(km)
|Total Project
Cost (Rs. in Cr.)
|1
|Six laning of Thalapady Km. 17.200 to Changala Km. 57.200 of NH-66 (Old NH-17)
|39
|1981.07
|2.
|Six laning of Changala Km. 57.200 to Neleshwaram Km. 95.650 of NH-66 (Old NH-17)
|37.27
|1746.45
|3.
|Six laning of Neleshwaram town to Thalipparamba Km 96.450 to Km. 137.900 NH-66 (Old NH-17)
|40.11
|3041.65
|4.
|Six laning of Thalipparamba to Muzhapilangad Km 137.900 to Km. 170.600 NH-66 (Old NH-17)
|29.95
|2714.6
|5.
|Six laning of Paloli Palam and Moodadi Bridge & allied works NH-66 (Old NH-17)
|2.1
|210.21
|6.
|Six laning of Kozhikode Bypass km.230.400 to km 258.800 NH-66 (Old NH-17)
|28.4
|1853.42
|7.
|Construction of High Level Bridge over Cheruthoni River at km 32/500 on NH-185
|0.30
|23.83
|TOTAL
|177 Km.
|Rs. 11,571 Cr.