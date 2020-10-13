Gadkari to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 8 NH projects in Kerala

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 8 National Highway projects in Kerala tomorrow. The event will be attended by the Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Shri Pinarai Vijayan and Union MoSs Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh and Shri V Muraleedharan, Ministers from the State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State.

Details of the projects:

Inauguration: Kazhakoottam to Mukkola, 27 km, Rs 1,121 Crore.

Foundation Stone Laying:

Sr. No Name of Project Length (km) Total Project Cost (Rs. in Cr.) 1 Six laning of Thalapady Km. 17.200 to Changala Km. 57.200 of NH-66 (Old NH-17) 39 1981.07 2. Six laning of Changala Km. 57.200 to Neleshwaram Km. 95.650 of NH-66 (Old NH-17) 37.27 1746.45 3. Six laning of Neleshwaram town to Thalipparamba Km 96.450 to Km. 137.900 NH-66 (Old NH-17) 40.11 3041.65 4. Six laning of Thalipparamba to Muzhapilangad Km 137.900 to Km. 170.600 NH-66 (Old NH-17) 29.95 2714.6 5. Six laning of Paloli Palam and Moodadi Bridge & allied works NH-66 (Old NH-17) 2.1 210.21 6. Six laning of Kozhikode Bypass km.230.400 to km 258.800 NH-66 (Old NH-17) 28.4 1853.42 7. Construction of High Level Bridge over Cheruthoni River at km 32/500 on NH-185 0.30 23.83 TOTAL 177 Km. Rs. 11,571 Cr.