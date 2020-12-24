Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan tomorrow

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan tomorrow. Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister, Rajasthan will preside over the virtual function, to be attended by Union Ministers Gen (Retd) V K Singh and several Ministers from the State.

These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a road length of nearly 1127 kilometers, involving construction value of Rs. 8,341 crore. Paving the way for development of Rajasthan, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the State.

List of Projects:

Sl. No. Name of Project Length in km Cost in Rs. crore Dedication to Nation NH Project 1. Construction of Balance Works of Six Laning of Jaipur Ring Road (Km 0+300 (Bagrana) to Km 46+700) (Bhankarota) between Agra Road and Ajmer Road, NH-148C on EPC mode in the State of Rajasthan. 46.40 1216.67 2. 4L/2LPS Dausa – Lalsot – Kauthoon section of NH – 11A Extn. (New NH-148, 23) on HAM 83.45 881.00 3. 2LPS of NH-70 from Munabao (NH-25E) -Sundra- Myajlar – Dhanana –Asutar -Ghotaru -Tanot under Phase I of Bharatmala Pariyojna on HAM Mode in the State of Rajasthan 273.867 1684.00 4. 2LPS of Gagaria (NH-25) – Baori Kalan-Serwa–Sata-Bakhasar & Sata to Gandhav (Pkg. BM/8) (EPC) New NH-925 & 925A 196.97 1134.00 5. Kota-Darah of NH-12 from 256/550 to 289/550. 34.33 621.43 6. Balotra-Sanderao NH-325 (Package-I) from km 16/200 (Balotra) to km 58/00 (Mokalsar) (except bypass portion). 31.25 131.28 7. Balotra-Sanderao NH-325 (Package-II) from 58/0 (Mokalsar) to 91/600 (Jalore) 24.71 179.32 8. Balotra-Sanderao NH-325 (Package-III) from 118/900 (Ahore) to 156/955 (Sanderao) 34.425 163.54 9. Rajgarh-Haryana border NH-709 Extn. 54.68 163.95 10. Wajwana – Banswara )from km 251+120 to 275+000section of NH-927A. 22 96.9 11. Nagaur Bypass from existing km 166/260 to km 180/500 of NH-65. 19.225 155.76 Total (A) 821.307 6427.85

Sl. No. Name of Project Length in km Cost in Rs. crore E-Foundation NH Projects 12 Construction of Balance Work as Part 2 (two cloverleaf’s at tonk road (Prahladpura, Ajayrajpura and Hema ki Nangal) NH-52 and at Ajmer Road NH-48) (Bhankarota and Hasampura Bas Bhankarota) of Jaipur Ring Road (NH-148C) in the state of Rajasthan 6.719 155.73 13 Up-gradation to 2LPS of Nagaur-Bikaner Section by Executing balance work from km 177.00 to km 267.325 on NH-89 (New NH-62) on EPC. 74.9 370.36 14 Up-gradation to 2LPS of Ajmer-Nagaur Section by Executing balance work from Km. 0.000 to Km. 148.25 on NH-89 (New NH-58) on EPC. 36.125 255.23 15 Rehabilitation and up gradation to 2L+PS of Beawar-Asind Section (km 30.00 to Km 74.00) of NH 158 (GNHCP) with the loan assistance of world Bank on EPC mode 44 216.72 16 Rehabilitation and up gradation to 2L+PS of Asind -Mandal Section (km 74.00 to Km 116.750 of NH 158 (GNHCP) with the loan assistance of world Bank on EPC mode 42.75 196.23 17 Up-gradation to 4 lane with paved shoulder from existing km 58/245 (Beawar) to existing km 108/600 (Bhim) of NH-58 (Beawar-Gomti section on EPC mode in the state of Rajasthan (Pkg-I.) 50.3 379.23 18 Up-gradation to 4 lane with paved shoulder from Existing Km 108.60 (Bhim) to 144.00 (Baghana) & Km 158.419 (Mada ki Bassi) to Km. 173.30 (Gomti) (Total length 50.281 Km.) of NH-58 (Beawar-Gomti section) on EPC mode in the State of Rajasthan (Pkg-II) 50.3 339.65 Total (B) 305.09 1913.15 Total (A+B) 1126.4 8341

