G7 Meeting on Coronavirus    

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, They agreed that isolated approaches were less likely to succeed against the global risks posed by the virus. Health ministers of Germany, Britain and France are expected to meet on Tuesday. They are likely to coordinate their approach on travel regulations and precautions as well as research into the virus.

New coronavirus has till now infected close to 20,500 people on Chinese mainland and atleast 192 outside Chinese mainland. 425 deaths have been reported till now in China and 1 abroad. 632 discharged from hospital till now. Newly built 1000 bed hospital in Central China’s Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak has started taking patients since yesterday and is being managed by Chinese Army medical team. This is expected to ease pressure on Wuhan’s existing hospitals. Wuhan government has said that it will treat patients of mild pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus in shelter hospitals.

Beijing’s govt hospital doctors have said that There have been no signs of mutation to the coronavirus, and although people showing no symptoms can spread the virus, they appear to be less contagious. However, China says that it needs to enhance its emergency response system. Chinese President Xi Jinping is constantly monitoring the situation and issuing directions to officials to tackle this outbreak as topmost priority. More from Prasar Bharati Special Correspondent in Beijing:

Amid increasing global efforts and statements between US and China, China has accepted US offer to have U.S. experts as part of a WHO mission to study and help combat the virus that emerged in Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan. World Health Organization chief yesterday said, it was “unneccessary” to implement measures that “interfere with international travel and trade” to stop the spread of coronavirus. He also said that WHO is working with search engine Google to fight disinformation surrounding the coronavirus. He has also said that new and better system is required to deal with this outbreak globally.