G20 member countries reaffirm commitment to ensuring education continuity and safety for all

A virtual meeting of G20 Education Ministers was held yesterday to discuss and share experiences of member countries in the three identified areas.

These are Education Continuity in Times of Crises, Early Childhood Education and Internationalization in Education.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, India will continue the efforts it has taken to reform and transform its education system and mitigate the challenge posed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

He also said India is committed to collaborate with G 20 member countries in the area of education.

The Education Ministers adopted a communique at the end of the meeting.

Regarding ensuring education continuity in times of crises, the communique recognizes the value of distance and blended teaching and learning and underscores the importance of enhancing access to high-quality education, professional development for educators, digital infrastructure and content.

The importance of research and data to assess the learning outcomes and quality of distance learning has also been stressed.