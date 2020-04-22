G-20 Agriculture ministers commit to take actions to safeguard global food security

An official statement following the Agriculture Ministers’ virtual meeting on Tuesday said, they commit to cooperating closely and taking concrete actions to safeguard global food security and nutrition.

They reaffirm the importance of working to ensure the continued flow of food, products, and input essential for agricultural and food production across borders in line with their Leaders’ Statement on COVID-19 of March 26.

The ministers organized the meeting through video conferencing by the Saudi Presidency where where they agreed to guard against any unjustified restrictive measures that could lead to excessive food price volatility in international markets and threaten the food security of large proportions of the world population.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has participated in the meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers.

The Minister shared the decision of the Government of India to exempt all agriculture operations during lockdown period and ensuring continued availability of essential agriculture produce and supply.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar welcomed the initiative taken by Saudi Arabia to bring the G-20 countries together.