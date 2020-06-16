‘Future of Homes’ First-of-its-kind e-book in HOME Category Formally Unveiled

20 industry stalwarts shared their rich wisdom through authored articles

Vowels of the new Voyage were identified for the next normal

Everyone is getting used to the NEW NORMAL. What does it mean if you are a home manufacturer, marketer, retailer, designer or technologist associated with this beautiful category called “HOME”.

A Digital conclave consisting of top panellists and contributing authors participated recently which was convened by Mr. Mahesh M. CEO – Creaticity and Convenor – Home & Home plus Conclave 2020.

At this digital homeconclave, a first-of-its-kind e-book titled #ea, Pepperfry was unveiled by Industry captains whose thoughts and contributions have been shared through their authored articles. Diverse topics have been covered through the collective wisdom of all leading Industry leaders.

Contributing authors included veteran leaders from Godrej Interio to Ikea, Pepperfry to @home, Ashley Furniture to Marshalls, Maspar to Skipper furnishings to name a few. Industry watchers and senior retail consultants provided further food for thought. The full list of contributing authors include:

Anil Mathur Mahesh M

Ankur Bisen Mahesh Shah

Ashish Shah Manish Parekh

Asim Dalal Mona Sharma Menon

C.K. Nair Nitin Bahl

Dr. Gibson Vedamani Pratap Jadhav

Govind Shrikhande Rajesh Mahajan

Karan Jethwani Robin Lim

Kavitha Krishna Rao Samir Patel

Kirit Joshi Tanay Agarwal

“While we are all coming to terms with living life in a new way, we are strongly realising that HOME is where our heart is. We believe that it is important to gather such valuable thoughts and insights from Industry leaders and share these with the stakeholders of the community in a meaningful manner. As knowledge leaders,we are dedicated to the art, science and heart of making homes and this is an innovative way to contribute towards useful knowledge dissemination,” says Mahesh. M, CEO – Creaticity & Convenor of the conclave, while inviting all stakeholders to draw some inspiration from the thoughts curated in the e-book.Creaticity is arguably India’s first, largest and finest destination for all things home.

The contributing industry leaders shared extracts from their articles in the e-book and an interesting takeaway was “Vowels of the new Voyage’’ namely #adapt #empathise #innovate #own #understand.

These are action words that everyone needs to practise as we embrace the next normal.

The digital conclave series was attended by over 1000 delegates from across India which largely focussed on the future of home business post COVID-19 and trends that are likely to determine the progress of the HOME category.

The thoughts have been well articulated through a compilation of in this book called the #Future of Homes and is available on bit.ly/3f5vSOT where you can download your complimentary copy.