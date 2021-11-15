Fusion Yoga, health food items at Ministry of Ayush’s pavilion at IITF

Live Fusion Yoga performance by practitioners from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, free medical consultation by experts of various Ayush streams and display of various food items that promote nutrition and good health were the major attractions at the pavilion of the Ministry of Ayush on the first day of the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan on Sunday.

The activities at the pavilion revolved around the theme of ‘Holistic health, Nutritious Diet’, which the Ministry of Ayush propagates through various Indian traditional medicine systems. Various institutes and research bodies of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy streams have set up their counters at the MoA’s pavilion in hall number 10 of Pragati Maidan to make people aware on how they can maintain good health through nutritious foods and good dietary habits available under the AYUSH system.

The visitors were given medicinal plants with the focus on giloy, a herb with multiple health benefits. The visitors were taught how they can refresh and re-energise themselves at their workplaces in just five minutes by practicing the Yoga protocol mentioned in the Y-Break mobile application.

A new set of ready-to-cook nutraceuticals-based items that provide necessary dietary support to the patients of diabetes, obesity, chronic pains, and anemia among others have also been displayed at the Ministry of Ayush’s stall. Packed in powder form, these recipes have been developed by the research scholars of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) under Mahabhaishajya, a proposed food start-up of the institute. These recipes include a candy, an appetizer, flour and a laddoo among others. The packets have the method of preparation and the health benefits mentioned on them.

The visitors were also given Murabba-e Amla, Harira, Unani Kahwa and Halwa Gheekar to taste at the counter of Unani stream, Bhringraj Chocolate at Siddha counter apart from Roasted gram and black sesame laddoos and nutritious cookies.