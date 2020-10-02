Further boost to ‘Make in India’: MoD signs contract worth 409 crore with Indian Companyfor supply of Multi-Mode Hand Grenades to Indian Army

Providing further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of Government of India in the Defence Sector, Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence (MoD) today signed a contract with M/s Economic Explosive Ltd (EEL), (Solar Group) Nagpur for supply of 10,00,000 Multi Mode Hand Grenades to the Indian Army at an approximate cost of Rs. 409 Crores. These grenades will be replacing the hand grenade design of World War-II vintage, in use with the Indian Army.

The Multi-Mode Hand Grenade has been designed by DRDO/Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratories (TBRL) and is being produced by M/s EEL, Nagpur. The Grenades have a distinctive design, in that, they can be used in both Offensive and Defensive Modes. This is a flagship project showcasing public-private partnership under the aegis of Government of India (DRDO & MoD) enabling “AtmaNirbharta” in cutting edge ammunition technologies and accomplishes 100% Indigenous Content.