Furniture reborn as musical instruments in Ukraine

Todchuk started on the path of using recycled furniture to make instruments when he found a set of old table legs on the street. He belives that it is important to use planet’s resources more effectively.

Todchuk uses a variety of woods including oak, beechwood, maple wood and others. His guitars are more affordable compared to guitars made by famous brands and he said they sound more powerful.

Todchuk aims to found a world-wide movement of craftsmen to manufacture a recyclable musical instruments.

