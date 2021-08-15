Full Video Replay: Galaxy Unpacked 2021

That’s a wrap! At its most recent Unpacked event, Samsung Electronics unveiled its exciting new range of additions to the Galaxy family – Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and the Galaxy Buds2.

The event also saw Samsung announce Galaxy for the Planet, the company’s new mobile environmental sustainability vision with an initial set of 2025 targets to create a more sustainable Galaxy ecosystem.

In case you weren’t able to tune in to the full event, take a look at the video below for a replay of this August’s Unpacked showcase in its entirety, and be sure to check out Samsung Newsroom’s complete coverage of the event to learn more.

