Samsung Electronics kicked off a new decade of mobile innovation with a bang with the official introductions of its latest statement-making smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy S20 – a new flagship series that fundamentally changes the way we capture and experience the world around us.

In case you missed the devices’ big debuts, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Click on the video below to view a replay of Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in its entirety.