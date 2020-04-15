Full government cooperation to industry in restarting enterprises after lockdown: Gadkari

Interacting with FICCI representatives in a web based seminar today, Gadkari informed them about the various decisions taken by the government in this direction. He also said that RBI has allowed rescheduling of term loans and working capital facilities.

Talking about the importance of liquidity in the market, the Minister informed that he is striving to increase credit gaurantee to MSMEs to five lakh crore rupees from the present level of about one lakh crore rupees.

Gadkari called upon the industry to look upon the present crisis as challenge and opportunity. He added that as some countries are looking to move their investments away from China India can be one of the best alternatives.