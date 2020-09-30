Full EC team led by CEC Sunil Arora meets representatives of different political parties in Bihar

Janata Dal (United) demanded that the Election Commission should take responsibility for distribution of voter slips among electorates.



The party expressed concern over presence of limited number of people in election meeting.



Congress demanded deployment of medical teams per 10 booths.



On the other hand, LJP requested the commission that polling booths in the Assembly elections should be on the lines of Panchayat elections.



Later in the day, the Election Commission team will also hold a review meeting in Patna with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of 26 districts including Saran, Siwan Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur.



The team is presently on a three-day visit to Bihar to review preparedness for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.



The Chief Election Commissioner is accompanied by Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar.



The Election Commission team held review meeting with Bihar Chief Electoral Officer and Nodal Officers on Tuesday.



Bihar is the first state where Assembly Election is being held amid COVID-19 pandemic.



On Thursday, the EC team will go to Gaya where a review meeting with DMs and SPs of 12 districts including Aurangabad, Kaimur and Rohtash will be held.



Before returning to Delhi, the Chief Election Commissioner will hold review meeting with Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director General of Police.

