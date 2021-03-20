From Udaipur to Bihar, to India and the World: The City Palace Museum, Udaipur heads virtually to Bihar

Udaipur : As part of the first of its kind, Museum Biennale, The City Palace Museum, Udaipur will be showcasing the rich traditions of the land of Mewar, and the many arts that were patronized during the course of its history. It is a seven-day long event, from 22nd March to 28th March 2021, that will be inaugurated at the Bihar Museum, on Bihar Divas i.e. 22nd March 2021 by Mr Nitish Kumar, Hon. Chief Minister, Bihar.

This Biennale brings together Museums, institutes, professionals and experts from across the Indian subcontinent and the World, in a hybrid form, with a fusion of the physical and digital spaces. The event is being organized by the Bihar Museum, Patna, and the Department of Arts, Culture and Youth Affairs, Government of Bihar, under the leadership of the Biennale’s Project Director, Dr. Alka Pande.

An interesting line-up of events includes a conference, virtual and on ground tours of participating Museums, and a series of Master-classes by experts that will be streamed on virtual platforms. Viewers have the opportunity of experiencing myriad collections of participating Museums, from the comfort of their homes, absolutely free of cost. The Biennale is also accompanied by a catalogue featuring excerpts from participating Museums, and experts.

The exhibition curated by The City Palace Museum, Udaipur is titled Chronicling Mewar: History through the Arts, and it attempts to trace its journey. Mr. Bhupendra Singh Auwa, Administrator in Chief, Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, Udaipur expressed the organization’s sheer honour of being a part of such a collaboration. “We look forward to sharing the rich history of the land of Mewar, as documented in the Arts,” he said.

The special curation of objects touch upon various aspects such as silver smithy and ritual, military might, architectural pursuits and others. Unique amongst the 10 objects that can be caught virtually as part of this exhibition are a 56 foot long Phad painting, that illustrates nearly 1200 years of Mewar history, and an architectural drawing executed with a Crow-quill ink pen; one that documents an important construction-restoration work on behalf of the State. The Museum will be releasing a compilation of these curated artworks, on its virtual platforms.

For more details visit https://biharmuseumbiennale2021.org/#about

