From Quality Checks to Retail Stores: Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Makes its Journey to Customers Around the World

The Galaxy S21 series has arrived in stores, giving eager customers around the world the chance to get their hands on the ultimate smartphone experience. Designed for the way we live now, the Galaxy S21 series brings a suite of new features to Samsung’s flagship smartphone lineup that make your everyday moments epic.

Whether ordering the Galaxy S21 series devices online or picking them up in person at retail stores, Samsung is committed to providing customers with the best experience. To ensure the safety of both employees and customers, Samsung has taken extra precautions at retail locations. Safety measures include social distancing, temperature checks, mandatory use of masks, and frequent cleaning of store surfaces. In addition to disinfecting devices in the factory, display devices in stores are also routinely disinfected.

To celebrate the release of the Galaxy S21 series, here’s a look at their full journey from the factory floor to store shelves.

The quality control team at Samsung’s automated factory conduct final checks before sealing the devices in their packaging.

Team members at Samsung’s distribution center prepare the Galaxy S21 series for shipment to stores and customers across the globe.

Samsung retail teams set the stage for customers by preparing Galaxy S21 series, disinfecting devices and store surfaces, and reviewing safety measures.

Customers arrive at Samsung retail locations around the world to buy their favorite Galaxy S21 series device. Samsung’s retail members provided their expertise and guidance and helped customers get up close with Samsung’s latest innovations.

