From eSports to Family Game Nights, We’re Entering the Golden Age of Gaming

The coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for us all over the past year and as people have spent more time at home, they’ve also taken on new hobbies and activities. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there’s been a significant uptick in gaming across the globe.

According to a recent report from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), there are an estimated 214 million gamers in the U.S. alone, with 75 percent of households having at least one person who plays. As a result, gaming has become a fun group activity during the pandemic, particularly for those looking to connect with others. In fact, more than six out of 10 players report that they regularly play with others either online or in person.

Gaming’s rise isn’t limited to the U.S., either. Facebook’s “Games Marketing Insights for 2021”1 noted that last year, numbers of first-time gamers reached new highs in countries around the world with 8.6 million in the U.K., 6.5 million in Germany, and 9.4 million in South Korea. Those numbers further underscore gaming’s rise into a top leisure and entertainment activity.

Samsung TV owners are not an exception to this trend as they have also become avid gamers during the pandemic. According to Samsung’s internal research data,2 the number of users in the U.S. who connected gaming devices to their QLED TV nearly doubled from 19.4 percent in March of 2020 to 35.3 percent in March of 2021. In Korea, that number nearly tripled from 11.4 percent to 27 percent during the same period.

Samsung’s 65-inch segment has been the most popular TV size for gaming, and premium models supporting high-end gaming experience, including 120Hz panel refresh rate, were more likely to be connected to the latest gaming consoles. This means that more gamers on consoles such as Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation (PS) are using premium TVs with enhanced gaming features to enjoy optimized gaming experience.

Against the backdrop of gaming’s incredible rise in popularity, Samsung optimized its 2021 TV lineup with gamers in mind. The company’s newest TVs come packed with top-of-the-line features that were designed to foster next-level gaming experiences.

For example, each of Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED TVs includes support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro3– a technology that enables true HDR console and PC gaming. FreeSync Premium Pro adds to the HDR support, making bright scenes brighter and dark scenes darker to offer optimized contrast. HDR technology is often considered as one of the most important features among gamers. Taking things one step further, Neo QLED’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology supports ultra-smooth motion in 4K 120Hz, offering users the smoothest way to win.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED TVs are also the first to receive Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker’s (VDE) Gaming TV Performance certification. Four 2021 Neo QLED models (the QN900, QN800, QN90 and QN85) received the certification for their excellent HDR performance, which includes a peak brightness of more than 1,000 nits, allowing for intricate details in both dark and bright scenes, as well as their low input lag with respond time of around 5ms in 4K @120Hz, offering one of the lowest input lags in the industry. Features like these are perfect for both first-time TV buyers and avid gamers alike, allowing users to catch each and every detail of gameplay.

The 2021 Neo QLED lineup’s one-of-a-kind gaming experience is bolstered by the addition of immersion-enhancing features like Super Ultrawide Gameview, along with the all-new Game Bar gaming interface. Super Ultrawide Gameview allows users to experience ultra-wide aspect ratios (both 21:9 and 32:9) that were previously offered only on gaming monitors. This provides gamers with a wider field of view and ensures that they never miss out on any of the action. The Game Bar in Game Mode, allowing players to easily adjust the screen’s aspect ratio, check input lag, connect wireless headsets, and more.

For more information about Samsung’s 2021 TVs and their gaming features, please visit www.samsung.com.

1 Games Marketing Insights for 2021, Facebook Gaming (January 2021)

2 Reflects internal data and findings from users who have opted in to Samsung’s Smart TV Terms and Conditions.

3 Some items excluded.

