Fresh death warrant: Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on March 3

A Delhi court Monday issued fresh death warrants for March 3 at 6 am against the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued fresh warrants against death row convicts — Mukesh Kumar Singh , Pawan Gupta , Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar. This is the third time that death warrants have been issued against them.

Nirbhaya’s parents have welcomed the verdict.

The first date of execution, January 22, was postponed to February 1 by a January 17 court order. Then the trial court, on January 31, stayed, “till further orders” the execution of the four convicts as they had not exhausted all their legal remedies.

The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ‘Nirbhaya’ was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

Six people including the four convicts, Ram Singh and a juvenile — were named as accused.

Ram Singh, the prime accused, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar jail days after the trial began.

The juvenile, who was said to be the most brutal of the attackers, was put in a correctional home for three years.

Pawan is the only one among the four convicts who has not yet filed the curative petition — the last legal remedy available to a person, which is decided in-chamber. He has not filed the mercy plea either.

His counsel informed the court that he wanted to move curative petition before the Supreme Court and the mercy plea against the death sentence before the President.