Macron organised a conference call with the chief executives of Tata, Unilever, Coca-Cola and Zalando, among others, to seek to secure new investment.

Despite France and much of Europe being in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic’s second wave, Macron is betting that investors will prefer the “upside risk” of his 100 billion euro recovery package to Brexit Britain or “stable” Germany.

France is not only focused on managing the crisis, but is also looking forward to transforming the economy.