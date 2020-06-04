French President expresses solidarity PM Modi over death & destruction caused by cyclone Amphan

Diplomatic sources said, in a letter, French Presient Macron communicated to Prime Minister Modi that France is ready to extend any support that India might consider necessary to help those directly affected by the cyclone.

The cyclone hit parts of West Bengal and Odisha on 20th May leaving a trail of death and devastation.

The sources said, in the letter, Mr Macron also emphasised on the importance of the cooperation between the two countries at a multilateral level.

In the spirit of phone call held by the two leaders on 31st March to fight COVID-19 pandemic, France and India have enhanced their training and research cooperation.

The Sources added that the French Development Agency has finished finalising a concessional loan of 200 million euros, which will bolster the World Bank in providing additional social protection to the most vulnerable in India.