French Open: Rafael Nadal to take on Novak Djokovic in Men’s Singles title clash

Nadal entered the final beating Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6. Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to set the summit clash with Nadal. Nadal, a 12-time French Open champion, will be aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

In Women’s Singles, Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has become the new French Open Champion. She beat the American Sofia Kenin in the final 6-4, 6-1. The 19-year-old Swiatek moves to 17th position in the world ranking.