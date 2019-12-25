Free WiFi services will be provided to all villages till March 2020: Government

Inaugurating Digital Village Gurawara in Rewari in Haryana, the Union Minister said, the Ministry has already connected one lakh 30 thousand gram panchayats through Bharatnet.

He said, the target is to take this to two lakh 50 thousand gram panchayats. Ravi Shankar Prasad also said, the target of the government is to convert at least 15 per cent of villages to the digital village in the next four years.

The Minister said, the process of empowering villages is on track and day is not far off when rural India will take the lead in shaping the country’s of dreams.