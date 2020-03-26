Free ration for 6 months to the homeless, landless: PM Hasina amid Covid-19 threat

In her address to the nation on Wednesday, Sheikh Hasina said that the country will triumph in its war against COVID 19 just as it was victorious in the 1971 liberation war of Bangladesh.

While providing the details of various measures taken, Prime Minister Hasina said that preventing Corona was the topmost priority of the government. She urged people to practice austerity and not hoard any item as the country has adequate stock of food-grain and other essential items.

She also warned businessmen not to indulge in profiteering taking advantage of the current situation. She urged people to follow the directives of the health experts and avoid public gatherings and stay indoors to keep healthy. She called upon Muslims and people of other faiths to offer prayer at home to help in checking the spread of Corona virus.

She warned that stern action will be taken against people who spread rumour in the country.

Talking about steps to help the homeless and landless people Prime Minister Hasina announced that they will be provided free food for six months and cash incentive to help them tide over the situation. She said Deputy Commissioners have already been instructed in this regard.

Prime Minister Hasina also announced a Tk 5000 crore incentive package for export oriented industrial units in Bangladesh. She said that the central bank of the country Bangladesh Bank has announced that no one will be declared a loan defaulter till June this year.

March 26 marks the Independence Day of Bangladesh. Extending greetings to the people on the eve of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Hasina requested all to refrain from holding any public programme in view of the Corona pandemic.