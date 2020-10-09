Fraternal ties with Bangladesh India’s Highest Priority- High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami

Speaking to the media after presenting his credentials to the President of Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday, Vikram Doraiswami emphasised that he will spare no effort to promote the existing close relationship between the two countries at all levels.

Speaking about the visit of the Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Bangladesh even during the COVID pandemic, the High Commissioner said that India is committed to deliver on a special ‘air bubble’ arrangement to resume aviation very soon. On the COVID 19 vaccine, Vikram Doraiswami said that India is committed to the fastest possible partnership with Bangladesh on all aspects of its deployment.He also reiterated India’s commitment to work jointly with Bangladesh to tackle COVID 19 pandemic.

Interacting with the media persons, High Commissioner Doraiswami said he would specially look at the completion of the Indian projects in Bangladesh to enhance connectivity between the two countries. He announced that he would like to see more business from India come to Bangladesh both as investors and trade partners.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka