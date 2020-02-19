France to shut down its oldest nuclear complex by June end

A statement called the decision the first phase of France’s energy strategy set out in 2018 by President Emmanuel Macron. The plan calls for a re-balancing of nuclear-produced energy and electricity derived from renewable sources.

The statement said, coal plants will be closed by 2022 to reduce greenhouse gases. It said, Reactor No 1 will be halted on Saturday and the entire complex will come to a halt on 30th June.

Germany has long called for the plant to be shut down. It is the first nuclear complex to be closed under President Macron’s plan.