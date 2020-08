FPIs remain net buyers for 2nd consecutive month in July

According to the depositories data, a net sum of Rs 7,563 crore rupees was invested in equities while Rs 4,262 crore were withdrawn by FPIs in July.

The net investment during the month stood at Rs 3,301 crore.

In the previous month, FPIs put in a net Rs 24,053 crore in Indian markets.